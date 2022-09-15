Search

15 Sept 2022

Woman dies after two-vehicle crash

Woman dies after two-vehicle crash

Reporter:

Staff Reporter

15 Sept 2022 9:04 AM

A woman has died after a crash involving a car and a lorry in the Highlands.

The collision happened on the A95 near Broomhill, Badenoch, at 7.45am on Wednesday.

A 38-year-old woman, who was driving the grey Ford Focus, was pronounced dead at the scene.

The 53-year-old man driving the blue Volvo articulated lorry was not injured.

Police have appealed for information.

Sergeant Chris Donaldson of Police Scotland’s Road Policing Unit said: “Our thoughts are with the family and friends of the woman who died as a result of this crash, and our inquires are ongoing to establish the full circumstances.

“I am appealing to anyone who witnessed, or was in the area around the time of the crash, to contact us, and I would also ask that anyone who may have dashcam footage which could assist our investigation to get in touch.

“Anyone with information is asked to contact police on 101, quoting incident number 0487 of 14 September.’’

The road was closed for about eight hours for collision investigations.

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Live
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media