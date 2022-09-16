Search

16 Sept 2022

Man killed in three-car crash

Staff Reporter

16 Sept 2022 11:55 AM

A man has died in a crash involving three cars in Aberdeenshire.

The collision happened on the A944 near Loch of Skene, outside Westhill, at around 11.45am on Thursday.

Police said a 66-year-old man, the driver of one of the cars, was pronounced dead at the scene.

The male driver of another car involved was taken to hospital as a precaution.

Police are appealing for information about the crash.

Inspector Lorraine Mackie, of the Police Scotland Road Policing Unit, said: “Our inquiries are continuing to establish the full circumstances of what happened.

“Sadly, a man died and our thoughts are with his family and friends.

“I would ask anyone who may have witnessed the collision, or who may have dashcam footage, and has not yet spoken to or provided this information to officers, to contact us as soon as possible.

“We are keen to trace the driver of an HGV who would have been travelling west on the A944 prior to the collision. The driver may be able to assist with inquiries.

“The road reopened at 10.30pm. I would like to thank members of the public for their patience while we carried out our investigation into this serious collision.”

Anyone with information is asked to call Police Scotland on 101, quoting incident number 1153 of September 15.

