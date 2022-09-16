Search

16 Sept 2022

One person dies and two injured in crash on A9

One person dies and two injured in crash on A9

Reporter:

Staff Reporter

16 Sept 2022 9:55 PM

One person has died and two people are in hospital following a crash on the A9.

Police were called to a report of a two-vehicle collision on the busy road near Dunkeld, in Perth and Kinross, at about 12.05pm on Friday.

Emergency services attended but one person was pronounced dead at the scene.

Two other people involved in the crash were taken to Ninewells Hospital in Dundee by ambulance and air ambulance, officers said.

The A9 was closed in both directions for almost eight hours and diversions were put in place.

Traffic Scotland posted a tweet confirming the road was reopened at about 7.35pm.

Some motorists commented saying they were stuck in “gridlock” on the diverted routes after the crash.

A police spokesperson said: “Police were called to a report of a two-car crash on the A9 near Dunkeld around 12.05pm on Friday, 16 September, 2022.

“Emergency services attended, however, one person was pronounced dead at the scene.

“Two people were taken to Ninewells Hospital in Dundee by ambulance and air ambulance.”

News

