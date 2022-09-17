Woman killed and three taken to hospital after three-vehicle crash on A9

Police are appealing for information about a crash involving two cars and a van that left one woman dead and three people seriously injured.

The incident took place on the A9 near Dunkeld, Perthshire, shortly after noon on Friday September 16

It involved a dark grey Hyundai I10 car, a white Volkswagen Golf and a white Ford Transit van.

The 69-year-old woman who had been driving the Hyundai was pronounced dead at the scene, while a 76-year-old woman who was a passenger in the car suffered serious injuries.

She was taken to Ninewells Hospital in Dundee by air ambulance, Police Scotland said.

The 71-year-old man who had been driving the Golf and his passenger, a 53-year-old woman, were also taken to Ninewells Hospital with serious injuries.

The driver of the van was not injured.

The road was closed for several hours while crash investigation work took place.

Afterwards Sergeant Kevin Wilkie said: “Our thoughts are with the friends and family of the woman who has died and we are carrying out inquiries to establish the full circumstances of what happened.

“I am appealing to anyone who may have information that could help with our investigation to get in touch.

“We would also like to speak to anyone who was travelling on the A9 around the time of the crash and may have seen the Hyundai or have dashcam footage which could be of assistance to our inquiry.”