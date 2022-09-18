Search

18 Sept 2022

Man arrested in connection with woman’s death in Aberdeen

Staff Reporter

18 Sept 2022 12:55 PM

Police have arrested a 22-year-old man in connection with the death of a woman in Dyce, Aberdeen.

The woman’s death is being treated as suspicious after the body was discovered at an address on Stoneywood Road on Saturday.

Police Scotland have confirmed a “heavy police presence” will continue at the area while a probe into the death continues.

Detective Superintendent Andrew Patrick of Police Scotland’s Major Investigation Team said: “Inquiries are at an early stage and there will be a significant police presence and activity in the area of Stoneywood Road, Dyce, whilst we carry out our investigation into this incident.

“This would appear to have be an isolated incident and there was no wider threat to the local community.

“Anyone who heard or saw anything in the area is asked to contact Police Scotland on 101 quoting reference 518 of September 17.”

