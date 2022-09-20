Search

20 Sept 2022

83-year-old dog walker who died after being hit by lorry named

Reporter:

Staff Reporter

20 Sept 2022 12:02 PM

An 83-year-old man who died along with his dog after being struck by a lorry has been named by police.

John Ward, also known as Jack, was walking his dog in Ayr Road, at the junction with Pleasantfield Road, Prestwick, Ayrshire, when the collision happened at around 9.25am on Friday September 9.

Emergency services attended, but Mr Ward and his dog Benji died at the scene.

Police are appealing for information about the crash.

Sergeant Scott Gourlay, from Ayrshire Road Policing Unit, said: “Our thoughts are with the family and friends of Mr Ward at this difficult time.

“Inquiries are ongoing to establish the full circumstances of the incident and I would urge anyone who may have witnessed the incident, or who has any information, to get in touch.

“We would also be keen to speak to anyone who may have dashcam footage.

“Anyone with information or footage should contact officers through 101 quoting reference number 0759 of September 9.”

A report will be sent to the procurator fiscal.

