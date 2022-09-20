Search

20 Sept 2022

Man, 22, appears in court over death of Aberdeen woman

20 Sept 2022 9:27 PM

A 22-year-old man has appeared at court in connection with the death of a 47-year-old woman in Aberdeen on Saturday.

Rhys Bennett, from Ballingry in Fife, was charged with murder and an attempt to defeat the end of justice.

The body of Jill Barclay was found near an address on Stoneywood Road in the Dyce area of the city at around 3.30am on Saturday.

He appeared in private at Aberdeen Sheriff Court.

Mr Bennett entered no plea and was remanded in custody.

He will appear at court again within the next eight days.

Ms Barclay’s family said in a statement: “Jill was a deeply loved life partner, mother and daughter.”

Detective Superintendent Andrew Patrick, of Police Scotland’s Major Investigation Team, said: “Our thoughts are very much with Jill’s family and friends at what is a very difficult time for them.

“We have a dedicated team of officers in the area working on this investigation and I would like to reassure the community that they can speak to them if they have any concerns.

“I am appealing to anyone who saw anything suspicious in the area who has not already spoken to officers to get in touch.”

