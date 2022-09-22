Search

22 Sept 2022

Mother not giving up on finding son who went missing six months ago

Reporter:

Staff Reporter

22 Sept 2022 10:17 AM

The mother of a man who disappeared six months ago has said she is not giving up on finding her son as she urged anyone with information to come forward.

Stuart Campbell, 36, has not been seen since he left the Co-op store on Bridge Road in the Colinton area of Edinburgh at around 6.45pm on Tuesday March 22.

Despite carrying out extensive searches police have found no trace of him.

Mr Campbell’s mother Jane urged anyone with information to contact police.

She said: “I know everything that could have been done has been done, but I am not giving up on finding him.

“I would urge anyone with information about his disappearance to come forward to assist the police investigation.”

Chief Inspector Mark Hamilton, Area Commander for South West Edinburgh, urged anyone who can help the investigation to get in touch.

He said: “We are continuing to appeal for information six months on from Stuart’s disappearance as it is extremely frustrating for us all not knowing what has happened to him.

“Our investigations continue and we have carried out extensive searches led by the information we have had available to us. I want to reassure Stuart’s family and friends that a missing person inquiry is never closed and pleased be assured we will act of any new information that comes to light regarding his disappearance.

“Stuart is described as being 5ft 10in tall, with short brown hair. He was last seen wearing a dark-coloured jacket, green hooded top with white ties and grey jogging bottoms.

“Anyone who knows where Stuart is or who has information that could assist in tracing him should call 101 quoting 1205 of March 28 2022, or speak to any police officer.”

News

