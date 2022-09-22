Search

22 Sept 2022

Up to £50m to be made available to increase housing for Ukrainian refugees

Up to £50m to be made available to increase housing for Ukrainian refugees

Reporter:

Staff Reporter

22 Sept 2022 2:42 PM

Councils and registered social landlords will be able to apply for funding from the Scottish Government to bring properties into use for Ukrainian refugees arriving in Scotland.

Up to £50 million will be made available through the Ukraine Longer-Term Resettlement Fund in a bid to increase the supply of housing for those fleeing the war in their home country.

The fund looks to assist in refurbishing properties that otherwise would not be up for let.

There will then be an option to rent the homes for up to three years – in line with visa length – after which some will continue to be available as social rented homes.

Neil Gray, the minister with special responsibility for refugees from Ukraine, said: “We are providing sanctuary to more displaced people per head of population than any other part of the UK.

“Over the past seven months more than 18,411 have arrived into the UK with a sponsor located in Scotland. This exceeds our initial commitment to support and welcome 3,000 people and we are proud we have been able to provide a place of safety.

“We don’t want people spending any longer than necessary in temporary accommodation so we are working hard to find longer-term, sustainable accommodation.

“We have been working closely with local authorities and social landlords on proposals which could help meet the longer-term needs of displaced people from Ukraine.

“This fund will boost the supply of homes by bringing empty properties back into use across the country.”

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Live
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media