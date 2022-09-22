Search

22 Sept 2022

Number of Scots aged 100 or more passes 1,000 for first time

Number of Scots aged 100 or more passes 1,000 for first time

Reporter:

Staff Reporter

22 Sept 2022 4:18 PM

The number of Scots aged 100 or more is thought to have passed 1,000 for the first time ever.

New figures from National Records of Scotland (NRS) showed that as of June 2022 there were 1,040 people alive who had celebrated the milestone birthday.

The estimated number of centenarians is up by 16% from the total at the same point in 2021, NRS said.

The majority of Scots aged 100 or older are female, with 820 women in this age group compared to 220 men, according to NRS.

“This disparity is because of the difference in life expectancy for males and females,” it said.

Esther Roughsedge, head of population and migration statistics, said that the number of Scots in the oldest age groups had been “steadily increasing”.

She stated: “This latest increase reflects the baby boom that happened in the years after World War One.

“The majority of people aged 100 or older are female. Four times more females than males reached this milestone – 820 females compared to 220 males – reflecting the longer life expectancy of females.”

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Live
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media