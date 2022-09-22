Search

22 Sept 2022

Poppy appeal returns to normal fundraising as demand for services increases

22 Sept 2022

Scotland’s annual poppy appeal is hoping for a return to normal fundraising activities after a difficult two years due to Covid.

Gordon Michie, head of fundraising at Poppyscotland, said that the charity is witnessing an increase in demand for the services they provide to veterans and their families.

The organisation, known for their famous red poppy appeal in the run-up to Remembrance Sunday, provides former members of the Armed Forces with financial, housing, employment and mental health support.

“This year’s appeal is more important than ever, as we’re seeing increasing demand for our services as more families struggle with the rising cost of living,” Mr Michie said.

“Our servicemen and women, and their families, make extraordinary sacrifices on our behalf, so we want to ensure that we are always there to provide support when they need it.

“After two difficult years due to Covid-19 restrictions, we’re hoping for a return to normal this year.

“Our tens of thousands of volunteers are looking forward to getting fully back out on streets, shopping centres and supermarkets around the country, meeting the public and offering poppies to everyone who chooses to wear one.”

One of the ways in which Poppyscotland provides support to veterans is through the Lady Haig Poppy Factory.

The facility provides work for 34 disabled veterans who make each of the three million poppies for the appeal for communities across Scotland.

Britain’s most decorated swimmer, Duncan Scott, recently visited the factory to see their work first hand.

He said: “I’m honoured to be visiting Lady Haig’s Poppy Factory today and seeing first-hand the fantastic work they do.

“With both my father and uncle having served in the Armed Forces, I’m incredibly grateful to the veterans and volunteers who work tirelessly to provide poppies to the whole of Scotland.”

The appeal is now in its 101st year and raises more than £2 million annually.

