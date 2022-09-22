Police appeal for information after medals and jewellery stolen in burglary

Jewellery and medals have been stolen from a home in Edinburgh after three people forced entry.

Various items, including a safe containing jewellery and the medals, were taken between 10pm and midnight on Saturday September 17 from a property on Napier Road in the Merchiston area of the city.

Officers have been carrying out door-to-door inquiries and are reviewing CCTV from the surrounding areas for any additional information on the suspects, who were wearing dark clothing and balaclavas.

Police have established the suspects broke into the rear of the property and left by the front door and made off in a dark car towards Colinton Road.

Detective Constable Scott Lynas said: “The medals and jewellery are of great sentimental value and family members are shocked and upset that the items have been stolen.

“I am appealing to anyone who has any information to get in touch. I would also ask people to contact us if they become aware of anyone trying to sell or pass on items of jewellery or medals.

“No matter how insignificant your information may seem to you, please do pass it on, your information could be the link that helps us identify the suspects and enable us to return the items to their rightful owners.”

Anyone with information is asked to call Police Scotland via 101, quoting incident number 1226 of 18 September 2022. Alternatively, please pass your information confidentially to Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.