Search

23 Sept 2022

Covid infection levels fall – but are still highest in UK, new figures show

Covid infection levels fall – but are still highest in UK, new figures show

Reporter:

Staff Reporter

23 Sept 2022 2:02 PM

Covid cases in Scotland have fallen, but the country still has the highest infection levels in the UK, according to new figures.

The latest weekly figures from the Office for National statistics indicated that in the week ending September 14 some 98,000 people in Scotland had the virus – equivalent to around one person in 55.

That compares to about one in 45 people the previous week.

While there were rises in infection levels in both England and Wales, the proportion of people with the virus in both nations was still lower than in Scotland.

The ONS said an estimated one in 70 people in England had the virus in the week ending September 14, with one in 75 people in Wales also infected.

A fall in infections in Northern Ireland, meanwhile, means that in the week ending September 14 around in 80 people were estimated to have Covid-19.

Sarah Crofts, deputy director for the Covid-19 infection survey at ONS, said: “Today’s data show a mixed picture across the UK, with increases in England and Wales while infections in Scotland and Northern Ireland have decreased.

“It is too early to see if these changing trends will continue and we will monitor the data closely to see any impact of the return of schools over the coming weeks.”

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Live
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media