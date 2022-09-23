Search

23 Sept 2022

Former Bake Off contestant to take part in World Porridge Championship

Former Bake Off contestant to take part in World Porridge Championship

Reporter:

Staff Reporter

23 Sept 2022 5:23 PM

A former Great British Bake Off contestant and an ex-Royal Navy diver are among the contestants bidding to win this year’s World Porridge Making Championship.

The contest is being held in person for the first time in three years, having taken place virtually in 2020 and 2021 because of the Covid pandemic.

Last year’s winner, Mirian Groot, a vegan photographer, recipe developer and writer from the Netherlands, is heading to Scotland to enter in person for the first time.

She will be among 27 competitors trying to win the title and the Golden Spurtle prize, with hopefuls travelling to the Highland village of Carrbridge from Australia, Iceland, Cyprus, Poland and Sweden, as well as  the UK.

Michael Chakraverty,  a writer and contestant in series 10 of the Great British Bake Off, is taking part in this year’s competition, which will be held on Saturday October 8.

Other competitors include Alice Ljungberg, an 18-year-old porridge enthusiast from Sweden, Toby Wilson, a self-trained chef and “oataphile” from Sydney, Australia and Eamon (Ginge) Fullen, a former Royal Navy clearance diver.

Virtual contests over the last two years have seen competitors submitting video entries only, but Karen Henderson, the main organiser of this year’s event, said they were looking forward to welcoming porridge fans to Carrbridge.

She said: “After holding a virtual competition for the past two years during the pandemic, we can’t wait to welcome competitors and visitors from all over to world back to Carrbridge for this year’s competition. Spurtles at the ready!”

Alan Meikle, director of sponsors, Hamlyns of Scotland, said: “The World Porridge Making Championships is a unique and special event, and we’re really looking forward to seeing what the competitors come up with to impress the judges this year.”

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Live
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media