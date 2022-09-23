Search

23 Sept 2022

Man sentenced to 12 years in prison for string of sexual offences

Staff Reporter

23 Sept 2022 6:02 PM

A man who was convicted of raping children and women over the course of two decades has been jailed for 12 years.

Joseph Lowther,42, was sentenced on Friday at the High Court in Edinburgh.

He had changed his name to Lord Lowther, and last month was found guilty of a sting of sexual offences including the rape of two girls and two adults.

He subjected another woman to a serious sexual assault while she was asleep and incapable of consent.

During his trial, a jury at the High Court in Edinburgh heard how Lowther’s crimes dated back to late 2000, when he dragged a 12-year-old into a van and raped her at knifepoint.

Around 18 years after this, he repeatedly raped and assaulted a 10-year-old girl after luring her to his van and to secluded woodland areas.

He attacked victims at various Fife locations and at a caravan site in Moray.

Fraser Gibson of the Crown Office and Procurator Fiscal Service (COPFS) said: “Lord Joseph Lowther was a danger to women and girls for many years.

“His victims were often too scared of him to report their horrifying experiences and felt they had to keep it secret.

“But justice has caught up with this man. The women he brutalised deserve our thanks and commendation for their courage in speaking out.

“They allowed the expert prosecutors at COPFS to ensure Lowther faced the consequences of his heinous behaviour.

“I would encourage all victims of similar offending, no matter how long ago it may have occurred, to come forward, report it and seek help.”

