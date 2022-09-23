Search

23 Sept 2022

Elderly man’s death on A887 to be investigated by PIRC

Elderly man’s death on A887 to be investigated by PIRC

Reporter:

Staff Reporter

23 Sept 2022 7:03 PM

A man who died following a crash in the Highlands has been confirmed as missing John Winton McNab from Perthshire.

Police Scotland confirmed the Police Investigations and Review Commissioner (PIRC) has been instructed by the Crown Office and Procurator Fiscal Service (COPFS) to investigate Mr McNab’s death.

The 86-year-old was pronounced dead at the scene after his grey Mercedes B which was discovered around 1.20pm near Invermoriston on the A887 on September 18.

His family has released a statement through Police Scotland, which said: “We would like to thank everyone involved in the search to trace Winton, these efforts are greatly appreciated by the family. We request that our privacy is respected at this sad time.”

A report into the circumstances on his death will be submitted to the COPFS at the conclusion of the investigation.

Police Scotland has referred the circumstances to the PIRC.

Inquiries remain ongoing to establish the full circumstances and anyone with information who has not yet spoken to police can call 101, quoting reference 1660 of September 18, 2022.

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Live
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media