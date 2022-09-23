Elderly man’s death on A887 to be investigated by PIRC

A man who died following a crash in the Highlands has been confirmed as missing John Winton McNab from Perthshire.
Police Scotland confirmed the Police Investigations and Review Commissioner (PIRC) has been instructed by the Crown Office and Procurator Fiscal Service (COPFS) to investigate Mr McNab’s death.
The 86-year-old was pronounced dead at the scene after his grey Mercedes B which was discovered around 1.20pm near Invermoriston on the A887 on September 18.
His family has released a statement through Police Scotland, which said: “We would like to thank everyone involved in the search to trace Winton, these efforts are greatly appreciated by the family. We request that our privacy is respected at this sad time.”
A report into the circumstances on his death will be submitted to the COPFS at the conclusion of the investigation.
Police Scotland has referred the circumstances to the PIRC.
Inquiries remain ongoing to establish the full circumstances and anyone with information who has not yet spoken to police can call 101, quoting reference 1660 of September 18, 2022.
