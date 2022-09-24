Man charged in connection with attempted murder after police officer injured

A man has been arrested in connection with the attempted murder of a police officer in Glasgow.

Police Scotland said a 26-year-old man had been charged after an alleged incident in the city’s Wyndford Drive at about 7.30am on Friday.

A male police officer who was carrying out enquiries at a property had to be taken to Queen Elizabeth University Hospital in Glasgow after being assaulted.

The officer was treated and later discharged, the force confirmed.

A female police officer suffered minor injuries during the incident but did not require medical treatment, Police Scotland added.

The 26-year-old man is expected to appear at Glasgow Sheriff Court on Monday.

Superintendent Ross Allan, of Greater Glasgow division, said: “This was a frightening ordeal for the officers involved but thankfully neither officer sustained any serious injuries.

“This was an isolated incident and there was no threat to the wider community.”