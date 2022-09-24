Search

24 Sept 2022

Pedestrian killed after being struck by car in East Kilbride

24 Sept 2022 2:55 PM

A pedestrian has been killed after being hit by a car in South Lanarkshire, police have said.

The 50-year-old man was on the A725 Kingsway in East Kilbride when he was struck by a Volkswagen Golf car.

Emergency services rushed to help but the man was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police Scotland said the 40-year-old male driver of the was uninjured.

He has been now been arrested in connection with a road traffic offence and enquiries are ongoing, the force added.

Officers also appealed for anyone with information about the incident, which took place at about 8.30pm on Friday, on the northbound carriageway of the road between the White Moss and Whirlies roundabouts, to contact them.

Sergeant Andy Currie, of Police Scotland’s road policing unit, said: “Our enquiries remain ongoing to establish the full circumstances which led to this incident.

“We would be keen to speak to anyone with information or anyone who may have dashcam footage from the area on Friday evening.”

