Jaguar driver killed after car leaves road

A man has been killed after the Jaguar car he was driving left the road and crashed.
The accident happened shortly after 6pm on Saturday on the A83 Old Military Road, near Ardgartan
The car, a red Jaguar XK8 Coupe was travelling east when it left the road, Police Scotland said.
Emergency services were called, but the driver, 60, was pronounced dead at the scene.
The road was closed for almost eight hours for accident investigation work to be carried out, only reopening in the early hours of Sunday.
Sergeant Archie McGuire of Argyll and West Dunbartonshire road policing unit said: “At this time, our thoughts are with the family and friends of the deceased, following their tragic loss.
“I am appealing for anyone with any information which may assist us to get in touch.
“I am particularly keen to speak to the occupants of a blue coloured car, possibly a Fiat, which was travelling from Arrochar and may have witnessed the car prior to the crash.”
