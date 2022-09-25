Search

25 Sept 2022

Teenage passenger killed in early morning car crash

Reporter:

Staff Reporter

25 Sept 2022 3:04 PM

A teenager has been killed after the car he was in crashed early on Sunday morning.

The 19-year-old was a passenger in a black Audi RS3 car which crashed on the B9077 road in Aberdeen at 12.40am.

Emergency services were called out, but the 19-year-old was pronounced dead at the scene.

The 23-year-old man who had been driving the car, and a 22-year-old male who was also a passenger in it were both taken to Aberdeen Royal Infirmary with minor injuries, Police Scotland said.

Officers closed the road between Kirkton House and Leggart Terrace to allow for collision investigation works to be carried out.

Sergeant Lesley Morrison, of the Elgin road policing unit, said: “Our inquiries into the circumstances are ongoing and our thoughts are with the deceased’s family at this difficult time.

“I would urge anyone who witnessed the crash or saw the car prior to the incident to get in touch.”

News

