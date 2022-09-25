Search

25 Sept 2022

Woman seriously hurt in crash involving police car on A1

Woman seriously hurt in crash involving police car on A1

Reporter:

Staff Reporter

25 Sept 2022 5:09 PM

A woman was left seriously injured after a crash involving a police vehicle and a car in East Lothian.

A marked police car, which had its blue lights and siren activated, collided with a blue Ford Ka on the A1, near the Linkshead junction, at around 11.30pm on Saturday.

The 51-year-old woman, who was a passenger in the Ford Ka, was taken to the Royal Infirmary of Edinburgh with serious injuries.

The car’s 19-year-old female driver and a 60-year-old man, who was also a passenger, were taken to hospital with minor injuries.

Two male police officers were checked over by paramedics at the scene.

The road was closed for around seven hours following the crash to allow for an investigation at the scene.

Sergeant Ross Drummond, of Police Scotland’s Road Policing Unit, said: “We are working to establish the circumstances which led to this crash and would urge anyone who may have seen the incident or who has any other information to come forward.

“We would be keen to speak to other road users who were in the area at the time, particularly if they have dashcam footage.

“Anyone with information can call Police Scotland on 101, quoting incident 4290 of September 24.”

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Live
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media