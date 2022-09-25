Search

University launches offer of free breakfasts to its students

Reporter:

Staff Reporter

26 Sept 2022 1:25 AM

Students at the University of the West of Scotland (UWS) will be able to fuel up for their studies with free breakfasts.

The university announced it will offer students a kick-start to the day at its twice-weekly Breakfast Club.

The initiative also aims to “make a small difference” as many continue to struggle with rising food and energy prices.

The launch comes as Monday marks Better Breakfast Day, which seeks to promote the importance of the first meal of the day.

Dr Lucy Meredith, interim principal and vice-chancellor of UWS, said: “At UWS, we are here for our students, and this is another example of how we are supporting them during their studies.

“With costs increasing in many areas of life, we are hopeful that this will make a small difference in ensuring our students are fuelled up for the day ahead.

“Not only will they have a healthy kick-start to their day, but breakfast is known to positively impact learning and general health.

“Research shows the impact skipping breakfast can have on learning and this initiative demonstrates our commitment to the mental and physical wellbeing of our students.

“It’s fantastic to be back together on our campuses again and eating with others has proven benefits. I would like to thank our catering staff and everyone involved in supporting us with the Breakfast Club.”

Rebecca Grant, president of UWS’s students’ union, added: “We are delighted to see the Breakfast Club launching at the university to support our students.

“It will bring so many benefits and it’s a great opportunity to catch up with classmates and students from the wider UWS community.”

