26 Sept 2022

Police appeal for witnesses after man hurt in Kirkcaldy hit-and-run

Reporter:

Staff Reporter

26 Sept 2022 6:25 PM

Police have launched an investigation after a 36-year-old man was injured in a hit-and-run incident in Fife.

The man was struck by a car on Whyte Melville Road at the junction with Abbotshall Road in Kirkcaldy at about 11.50pm on Saturday September 24.

He was taken to Victoria Hospital in the town for treatment.

Police Sergeant Lee Walkingshaw, of the Road Policing Unit, said: “I would ask anyone who may have witnessed the collision, or who may have dashcam footage, and has not yet spoken to or provided this information to officers, to contact us as soon as possible.

“We are keen to trace to trace the driver of a black-coloured motor car and a silver-coloured taxi that were travelling on Whyte Melville Road, Kirkcaldy, at the time of the incident.

“Anyone with information should call Police Scotland on 101, quoting incident number 4369 of September 24 2022.”

News

