Search

27 Sept 2022

Scotland will not be ‘drag on Labour ticket’ at next election, says Sarwar

Scotland will not be ‘drag on Labour ticket’ at next election, says Sarwar

Reporter:

Staff Reporter

27 Sept 2022 10:04 AM

Scottish Labour leader Anas Sarwar has said Labour in Scotland will not be a “drag” on the party’s ticket at the next election.

Labour has been in decline in Scotland over the past decade, falling to third place in Holyrood and in local authorities before their fortunes were reversed at this year’s council elections.

At Westminster, only Ian Murray represents the party north of the border.

But, speaking to the BBC from Labour’s party conference in Liverpool, Mr Sarwar predicted the party would see a resurgence in Scotland.

“I’m not going to put a number on it, but I want us to make significant gains,” he said on Good Morning Scotland on Tuesday.

“If we look at the council election results, we were in the game in around 13, 14 seats if that council election was reflected – I’m not saying we would have won 13, 14 seats, we were in the game in 13, 14 seats.

“I think in the context of a UK Government where we’re not just going to oppose the Tories, we’re going to replace them, I genuinely believe we can make significant gains.

“I think Scotland is not going to be the drag on the ticket – Scotland’s not going to be what stop us from having a UK Labour government.

“Scotland’s going to help us deliver that UK Labour government.”

Mr Sarwar, who took the reins of the party in Scotland at its lowest ebb ahead of last year’s Holyrood election, said he thought Prime Minister Liz Truss was “more dangerous” than the late former prime minister Margaret Thatcher, and Boris Johnson.

“We cheered Boris Johnson going, and we rightly did, because he dishonoured the role of prime minister, but actually Liz Truss is worse than Boris Johnson,” he said.

“She is more right wing, more ideological – cutting the cap on bankers’ bonuses, giving tax cuts to the richest.

“She is re-distributing wealth, but from the poorest to the wealthiest – I actually think she’s more dangerous than Margaret Thatcher, and I think the country is going to change that.”

He added that the UK Government is the most “economically illiterate, morally bankrupt government probably in history”.

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Live
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media