Search

28 Sept 2022

Government committed to avoiding NHS strikes, says Health Secretary

Government committed to avoiding NHS strikes, says Health Secretary

Reporter:

Staff Reporter

28 Sept 2022 1:28 PM

The Scottish Government will do “everything in its power” to resolve a pay dispute which could see health staff strike, Humza Yousaf has said.

Pressure has been mounting on the Health Secretary as the industrial dispute with unions representing NHS staff escalates.

Pat Rafferty, the Scottish secretary of Unite, has been urging Mr Yousaf to take action as the union prepares to ballot health workers on industrial action after a 5% pay increase was rejected.

Avoiding a walkout is a priority for the Health Secretary, who told the PA news agency that the Scottish Government is preparing to table an improved offer.

During a visit to Douglas Medical Centre in Dundee, he said: “We will do everything we can within our power to avert strike action.

“I truly believe from my discussions with our trade union partners that they also want to avert strike action too, so that’s a good starting point.

“But clearly they want an improved offer on the one that we gave them last time round.

“So again, we will meet with trade unions very shortly to table what would be an improved offer and I hope it is accepted.

“But of course, that engagement with trade unions will continue because none of us want to see strike action in the NHS.”

Mr Rafferty has warned that health staff are preparing for “battle” in the fight for a fair pay rise.

The Scottish Government has been hit by numerous threats of industrial action in recent months, with a strike by waste workers leaving rubbish to pile up in some parts of the country.

Ministers were forced to intervene in a pay dispute involving Cosla and public sector workers as school staff threatened to walk out.

The potential NHS strikes would impact already struggling services as the sector battles with soaring waiting times.

Mr Yousaf has previously expressed disappointment at rejection of the pay offer, which he said would have amounted to the “biggest single-year NHS pay uplift since devolution”.

Union bosses said the offer would not combat the challenges from the cost-of-living crisis.

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Live
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media