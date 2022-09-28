Search

28 Sept 2022

International fees could overtake public funding for universities, MSPs told

International fees could overtake public funding for universities, MSPs told

Reporter:

Staff Reporter

28 Sept 2022 3:34 PM

Scotland’s universities are beginning to see a “crossover” in public funding and a reliance on international fees, MSPs have heard.

Holyrood’s Education, Children and Young People Committee took evidence on Wednesday as forecasts suggest revenue generated from international students could soon overtake funding from the Scottish Government.

Karen Watt, chief executive of the Scottish Funding Council (SFC), said there has been a “significant increase” in the number of international students coming to study at Scottish universities.

Fees paid by these students are an “integral part of most universities”, she told the committee.

Ms Watt added: “What we are seeing in terms of finances and budgets, we have seen a steady increase in the amount of income being generated from international students.

“That varies very much across the sector. Some institutions, some universities are more reliant on SFC funds than on international fees.

“But we’re getting to a point clearly where there’s a crossover in the amount of public funding that we put in for learning and teaching, and the model in some universities that are becoming more reliant on international fees.”

Professor George Boyne, principal at University of Aberdeen, gave evidence to the committee as a representative of Universities Scotland.

Prof Boyne pointed out that funding per undergraduate student has gone down by “almost £2,500 in real terms since 2014”.

“Our research income has also gone down in real terms, or research funding, and therefore we’re compensating for that through the fees paid by international students,” he said.

But he told MSPs that this has been the case “for some time”, and said this happens in other education systems.

He highlighted that institutions in England use a similar model, adding: “For some time, international student fees have cross-subsidised research.

“The difference in Scotland is the international student fees are cross-subsidising not only research, but also undergraduate education.

“So that puts us under greater financial pressure.”

Ms Watt added that institutions need to consider how “exposed” they are to particular international markets, and should consider diversification strategies where required.

“It is something that we are tracking as well,” she said, “because clearly, there’s some volatilities in the wider international environment.

“What we are seeing is a number of institutions looking at where they have particular concentrations in particular countries, and they are, as we understand it, diversifying into a range of other countries as well.”

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Live
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media