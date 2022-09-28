Search

28 Sept 2022

Scottish charity awarded £300,000 to help clear landmines in Ukraine

Reporter:

Staff Reporter

28 Sept 2022 6:17 PM

A Scottish charity has been assigned to clear landmines and other debris of war in Ukraine.

The Halo Trust, based in Dumfries and Galloway, has received £300,000 in funding from the Scottish Government for its work and is “rapidly expanding” its team of de-miners.

Neil Gray, minister with special responsibility for refugees from Ukraine, visited the charity’s headquarters for a demonstration on how mines were removed.

He said he knew the Scottish Government had to help when the Ukrainian consul general told them clearing mines was a priority.

Mr Gray said: “As well as saving lives, the work to be carried out by the Halo Trust will improve food security in Ukraine by enabling famers to safely farm their land again.

“The Scottish Government is already doing as much as it can to resettle displaced Ukrainians refugees in Scotland.

“However, it is imperative that we turn our attentions to the situation in Ukraine itself, and I would like to thank the Halo Trust for taking on this essential work.”

Calvin Ruysen, the trust’s director of programmes, said: “We are extremely grateful to the Scottish Government for supporting our work in Ukraine.

“The humanitarian need there is great and we are rapidly expanding our teams to deal with contamination from landmines, cluster bombs and other explosives left behind when the fighting moves on.

“The Scottish Government’s support will contribute to growing our workforce of trained Ukrainians so they can get out on the ground to make more of their own communities safe.”

News

