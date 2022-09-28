Search

28 Sept 2022

Record-breaking cyclist knocked off bike by SUV which ‘failed to stop’

A record-breaking cyclist was taken to hospital with serious injuries after she was hit by a sports utility vehicle (SUV) which failed to stop.

Christina Mackenzie, 45, was training near Kippen in the Stirling Council area on Tuesday evening when she was hit by the vehicle.

Ms Mackenzie, who holds the record for cycling from Lands End to John O’Groats, sustained a broken pelvis, according to her social media accounts.

The vehicle was pulling a high-sided agricultural vehicle, according to the Twitter post.

The driver of the vehicle left the scene after Ms MacKenzie was hurt.

Police Scotland confirmed investigations are under way to trace the driver and appealed to members of the public for any information.

A spokesperson for the force said: “We were called around 5.05pm on Tuesday September 27 to a report of a crash involving a cyclist and a car towing a trailer which failed to stop on the B822 at the Kippen roundabout, Stirling.

“The cyclist, a 45-year-old woman, was taken to Forth Valley Royal Hospital for treatment.

“Enquiries are ongoing to trace the driver and anyone with information that could help, including dash-cam footage, is asked to contact Police Scotland on 101, quoting incident number 2444 of Tuesday September 27.”

