Enchanted Forest returns to offer ‘magical experience’ after two-year hiatus

A woodland has been transformed into an “enchanted forest” again as the sound and light show welcomes back visitors for the first time since before the pandemic.

Organisers said this year’s theme, Together, has been inspired by the public mood of “togetherness” that many people have been enjoying after a long time apart.

The event, founded in 2002 at Faskally Wood near Pitlochry, Perthshire, is returning after a two-year hiatus due to the coronavirus pandemic and is also celebrating its 20th anniversary.

The Enchanted Forest experience blends light, video, and sound and the Together soundtrack celebrates the human voice, featuring pieces ranging from those with a single narrator to huge choirs.

Nela Popovic, executive director of the Enchanted Forest Community Trust, said: “We’re over the moon that the Enchanted Forest is back after such a long break.

“I’m sure all our visitors will really enjoy the sense of togetherness it brings that we are so keen to celebrate in 2022, and from which we’ve developed this year’s theme.

“We have been determined to create a show that is the best yet. A real celebration of two decades of delivering a magical experience for everyone who comes back to visit us time and time again.

“We very much hope they can enjoy the spectacle of light and sounds in the magnificent surroundings of Faskally Wood at the Enchanted Forest.

“The team have worked hard to create a truly original experience where people, young and old, can set their imaginations alight.”

More than 80,000 visitors are expected at this year’s event, which runs from Thursday to October 30.