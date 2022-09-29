Coronavirus deaths fall in weekly update

Confirmed or suspected coronavirus deaths in Scotland fell in the week to Sunday, according to latest figures.
Data from National Records of Scotland (NRS) shows there were 33 deaths involving Covid-19 in the seven days to September 25, which was eight fewer than the previous week.
As of Sunday, there have been a total of 15,736 deaths registered in Scotland where Covid-19 was mentioned on the death certificate.
It comes after Public Health Scotland (PHS) data showed the number of people in hospital with coronavirus rose in the week to Sunday.
PHS figures published on Wednesday showed there were on average 664 patients in hospital with Covid-19 in the week ending September 25, a 5.2% increase on the previous week.
