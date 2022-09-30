Search

30 Sept 2022

Five cases of E.coli confirmed in South Lanarkshire

Staff Reporter

30 Sept 2022 11:55 AM

Health officials are investigating after five confirmed cases of E.coli were identified in Biggar, with several linked to a local nursery.

NHS Lanarkshire said four of those infected attend a local nursery and the fifth has close links to one of the other cases.

All children and staff at the nursery, which the health board is not naming, have been tested.

The health board is asking people to be alert for any symptoms they or their children may have.

Symptoms of E.coli can include nausea, vomiting, stomach pains, diarrhoea, bloody diarrhoea or fever, and in a small proportion of cases it can cause serious complications.

Dr Alison Smith-Palmer, NHS Lanarkshire consultant in public health, said: “So far, testing has identified five confirmed cases; four attend a local nursery and the fifth has close links to one of the other cases. All children and staff at the nursery have been tested.

“To respect and maintain confidentiality, further information about the cases is not being released.

“We are asking people in the local area to be alert for any symptoms they, or a child they look after, may have.

“Anyone who has developed symptoms of E.coli infection should seek medical attention as specific tests are required to diagnose the infection, which can mimic other illnesses.

“Anyone who develops symptoms should contact their GP practice, or NHS24 on 111 when the GP practice is closed.

“This is crucial to help contain the infection and stop its spread within the community. Also, washing hands with soap and water is the best way to stop this bug from spreading.”

NHS Lanarkshire said its public health team is working closely with South Lanarkshire Council and Public Health Scotland to investigate.

