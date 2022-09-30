Government seeks views of sufferers, families and carers on dementia strategy

The Scottish Government has opened a consultation for its new dementia strategy.
As part of a “national conversation” on dementia, the views of people living with dementia, their families and their carers will be sought on how the strategy – the first since 2010 – should be shaped.
The consultation, which will be open until December 5, will include a number of online and in-person events.
Social care minister Kevin Stewart said: “Scotland has a track record in supporting people living with dementia, as shown by our world-leading commitment to provide immediate support in the first year after people receive a dementia diagnosis.
“If we are to improve that record further, we need to put people and carers at the vanguard of our policy work – helping us develop a new story together that improves the understanding of dementia and allows more people to live well with it.”
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.