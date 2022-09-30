Search

Watchdog seeks cancellation of care home’s registration over ‘serious concerns’

A watchdog has launched legal action seeking to have a care home’s registration cancelled after inspectors found serious and significant concerns over the quality of care offered to residents.

The Care Inspectorate has submitted an application to the sheriff court to have Dalawoodie House Nursing Home in Newbridge stripped of its provider’s registration.

Inspectors made unannounced visits to the facility in February, April and June 2022, and identified significant concerns.

According to a report written following a visit in June, inspectors had to intervene to prevent adults at risk from injuring themselves.

Inspectors also had to intervene after finding residents were having to wait significant periods of time to have their personal care needs attended to or were ignored, due to insufficient levels of staffing.

Residents were also not receiving enough baths or showers in line with their needs or preferences, which inspectors say could see their health deteriorate.

Some Covid-19 protocols were not being followed correctly, with PPE not being stored properly and an inconsistency in approach to screening visitors during outbreaks.

The care home was required to meet three outstanding requirements by September 19 but the Care Inspectorate said none of these have been met and further concerns were identified.

A Care Inspectorate spokesperson said: “Our inspections have identified serious and significant concerns about the quality of care experienced by residents at Dalawoodie House Nursing Home in Newbridge.

“We understand this is a difficult and distressing time for residents, their loved ones and staff at the home.

“Because of this, we have submitted an application to the sheriff court seeking cancellation of the provider’s registration of the care home.

“This could allow new care arrangements to be put in place for residents.

“We are working closely with partners including Dumfries and Galloway Health and Social Care Partnership to ensure that residents experience appropriate care that meets their needs during this difficult time.”

The PA News agency understands the local health and social care partnership has been supporting the care home since August 1.

The Care Inspectorate said their first priority is “always the health, safety and wellbeing of residents.”

The care home has been contacted for comment.

