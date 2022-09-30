Search

30 Sept 2022

Scotland’s Covid infection levels remain highest in UK, figures show

Reporter:

Staff Reporter

30 Sept 2022 2:03 PM

The number of people with coronavirus in Scotland appeared to rise last week, as levels remained the highest in the UK, according to latest estimates.

The Office for National Statistics said the trend in the proportion of people in private households in Scotland testing positive for Covid-19 was “uncertain” in the week ending September 20.

It estimates that 117,100 people, equating to about one in 45 people, had coronavirus over that period.

This compared to about one person in 55 the previous week.

The ONS estimates that about one in 65 people in England had Covid-19 in the week to September 17, and about one in 50 people in Wales in the week ending September 20.

The trend in Northern Ireland was described as “uncertain”, with about one in 80 estimated to have the virus in the week to September 20.

Sarah Crofts, deputy director for the Covid-19 Infection Survey, said: “Infections have continued to increase in England and Wales, with uncertain trends in Scotland and Northern Ireland.

“The increase is consistent across all age groups in England.

“It is too early to identify whether this is the start of a new wave of infections.

“We will continue to closely monitor the data.”

