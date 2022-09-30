Wind and heavy rain disrupt travel across Scotland

Fallen trees and a landslide have caused travel disruption as heavy rain and high winds swept the country.

People travelling by road, rail and ferry faced delays and diversions due to the weather conditions on Friday.

The Met Office issued a yellow warning of rain across central and western parts of Scotland which was in force until 2pm.

A yellow warning of very windy weather in the Western then Northern Isles, warning that gusts of 75mph were possible in the latter, expired at 3pm.

⚠️🌧️ Due to adverse weather conditions we have various blanket emergency speed restrictions implemented across our network today and early tomorrow (Saturday, 1) morning. pic.twitter.com/vbXo3cECAU — ScotRail (@ScotRail) September 30, 2022

Police said that fallen trees were affecting roads in Ayrshire, with the A736 Lochlibo Road blocked in both directions North of Burnhouse early on Friday afternoon.

The A87 north of Luib on the isle of Skye was closed for a time following a landslide but later reopened.

Police also urged motorists to take care on the A9 between Perth and Stirling due to heavy rain early on Friday afternoon and advised motorists only to travel if absolutely necessary.

The weather also affected rail and ferry travel.

ScotRail said that various blanket, emergency, speed restrictions were implemented across the network on September 30 due to adverse weather conditions, while Network Rail Scotland said it had reports of four fallen trees affecting the network.

Meanwhile, some CalMac ferries were disrupted or cancelled due to adverse weather conditions.