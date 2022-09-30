Search

30 Sept 2022

Wind and heavy rain disrupt travel across Scotland

Wind and heavy rain disrupt travel across Scotland

Reporter:

Staff Reporter

30 Sept 2022 4:55 PM

Fallen trees and a landslide have caused travel disruption as heavy rain and high winds swept the country.

People travelling by road, rail and ferry faced delays and diversions due to the weather conditions on Friday.

The Met Office issued a yellow warning of rain across central and western parts of Scotland which was in force until 2pm.

A yellow warning of very windy weather in the Western then Northern Isles, warning that gusts of 75mph were possible in the latter, expired at 3pm.

Police said that fallen trees were affecting roads in Ayrshire, with the A736 Lochlibo Road blocked in both directions North of Burnhouse early on Friday afternoon.

The A87 north of Luib on the isle of Skye was closed for a time following a landslide but later reopened.

Police also urged motorists to take care on the A9 between Perth and Stirling due to heavy rain early on Friday afternoon and advised motorists only to travel if absolutely necessary.

The weather also affected rail and ferry travel.

ScotRail said that various blanket, emergency, speed restrictions were implemented across the network on September 30 due to adverse weather conditions, while Network Rail Scotland said it had reports of four fallen trees affecting the network.

Meanwhile, some CalMac ferries were disrupted or cancelled due to adverse weather conditions.

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Live
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media