Search

01 Oct 2022

Licence scheme to regulate short-term letting in Scotland opens

Licence scheme to regulate short-term letting in Scotland opens

Reporter:

Staff Reporter

01 Oct 2022 1:25 AM

A licensing scheme aimed at short-term, let properties in Scotland opened on Saturday.

The scheme means the owner of any Airbnb-style, short-term let must possess a licence by April 1 of next year, with new owners forced to be licensed before they receive guests.

The move has proven controversial in the tourism industry, but the Scottish Government has said it will improve safety standards by requiring hosts to display energy performance ratings on listings and have adequate buildings and public liability insurance as well as various fire and gas safety precautions.

Local councils are responsible for setting fees, which will vary based on the size of the property and the type of let, and for implementation of the scheme, which was passed the Scottish Parliament earlier this year.

“Our new licensing scheme will support responsible operators and give guests the confidence that their short-term let: be it a flat in Edinburgh; a property for a business trip to the Borders; or a cottage in the Highlands; meets the same set of safety standards,” said the Housing Secretary, Shona Robison.

“These new conditions include measures such as displaying an energy performance rating on listings, or securing valid buildings and public liability insurance.

“We know the vast majority of short-term lets businesses are already following these safety standards as a matter of best practice, and some are already required by existing legislation.

“We know short-term lets make a positive contribution to Scotland’s tourism industry and local economies, and these measures will allow them to continue doing just that while ensuring this is balanced with the needs of local residents and communities.

“The deadline for applications from existing hosts is April 1, and I would urge all hosts and operators to contact your local authority as early as possible to learn how to apply.”

VisitScotland CEO Malcolm Roughead said the body has been “working closely with representatives from across the sector ahead of introduction of the licensing schemes” through an industry advisory group.

The Scottish Government will monitor the impact of the scheme on the sector next summer to assess if further measures are necessary.

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Live
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media