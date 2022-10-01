Search

01 Oct 2022

Woman, 69, left ‘traumatised’ after being robbed in her home

Reporter:

Staff Reporter

01 Oct 2022 4:55 PM

A woman has been left “devastated and traumatised” after two men in balaclavas broke into her home and held her there while they stole belongings worth thousands of pounds.

The incident happened at a house in Glamis Avenue in Elderslie, Renfrewshire, at around 1.15pm on Friday September 30.

The two men wearing balaclavas broke in while the 69-year-old woman was there and ransacked the house, stealing property valued in the thousands of pounds.

Police said the woman was not injured.

Officers are appealing for information about the incident and are keen to hear from anyone who saw any suspicious vehicles in the area around that time.

Detective Sergeant Jason Buxton said: “This was a horrendous ordeal on a woman who was in her own home and robbed of her personal belongings and property.

“She has been left devastated and traumatised as a result of this incident.”

“We’re appealing for anyone who was in the area and saw anything suspicious, or has any information – in particular about any suspicious vehicles, a dark blue possibly 4×4 vehicle which may have been captured on CCTV or dashcam footage – to please come forward.

“You can call police on 101, quoting incident 1699 of 30 September, 2022. Alternatively, you can call Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111, if you wish to remain anonymous.”

One of the men was wearing a balaclava covering his whole face, a grey baseball or skip cap, grey tracksuit bottoms and a top.

He was wearing grey and red gloves similar to gardening gloves and is described as tall and well-built or stocky.

The second man was smaller and thinner and also had on a balaclava and a black baseball cap.

He was wearing dark clothing and a pair of dark gloves.

Chief Inspector Paul Cameron said: “We are aware of the impact an incident like this can have in the community and we will be carrying out focused and highly visible patrols in the area in the coming days.

“I would urge anyone with concerns to speak to one of our officers or to call 101.”

