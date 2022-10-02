Man arrested and charged over alleged armed robbery in Clydebank

A 44-year-old man has been arrested and charged in connection with an alleged armed robbery in Clydebank.
The incident is alleged to have happened at Clydebank Shopping Centre around 9.10am on Saturday.
He has also been charged in connection with another robbery at a supermarket on Queen Margaret Drive in Glasgow which happened around 12.50pm on the same day.
The man is expected to appear at Dumbarton Sheriff Court on Monday October 3.
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.