Search

03 Oct 2022

Colleges offer warm spaces and breakfast clubs as cost-of-living concerns grow

Colleges offer warm spaces and breakfast clubs as cost-of-living concerns grow

Reporter:

Staff Reporter

03 Oct 2022 1:25 AM

Colleges across Scotland are putting in measures such as warm spaces in libraries and free breakfast clubs as concerns mount over how the cost-of-living crisis will affect students.

Nineteen out of Scotland’s 26 further education colleges responded to the survey by Colleges Scotland, the representative body of Scotland’s colleges.

One college has put in place a scheme to distribute free coats from members of staff to students after every college which responded to the survey reported they were “concerned” the cost of living could lead to rising drop out rates.

Free lunches will also be offered at most colleges.

More than nine out of 10 colleges which responded have already put in place “warm space” plans for students this winter, and into the spring, like libraries and study rooms.

Community fridges have also been installed at Edinburgh College campuses with City of Glasgow processing same day payments for students in need of cash urgently.

West Lothian College has installed washing machines and tumble dryers on campus to save students money on energy costs.

The National Union of Students (NUS) Scotland reported this year that 25% of students were unable to pay their rent in full on one or more occasion.

It also found that about two thirds (64%) have experienced mental ill-health as a result of financial pressures with 60% of students worries or stressed about their finances “frequently” or “all the time”.

Shona Struthers, chief executive of Colleges Scotland said the interventions come despite the sector’s own challenging budget cuts.

She added: “Staying warm and having access to food and financial support is critical for learning and to help students complete their course.

“And, while the Government has now announced plans to provide support on energy it won’t impact on the massive rises in other living expenses.”

Ms Struthers said students have already experienced “incredible stresses” following the Covid pandemic.

“We want students to know their college is here to help wherever, whenever, and however we can,” she added.

Lydia Rohmer leads on student poverty for Colleges Scotland and emphasised learning “won’t happen” if students are stressed, worried about bills or arriving hungry for class.

“The financial anxiety of some students is palpable at the moment. Whether it’s keeping students warm, providing food, or other practical means, colleges will stretch our resources as much as we can to help students cope,” she added.

“Everything we do as a college is about giving students every opportunity to enjoy a better future – it’s vital the cost-of-living crisis doesn’t overtake that chance.”

To continue reading this article,
please subscribe and support local journalism!

Subscribing will allow you access to all of our premium content and archived articles.

Subscribe

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Live
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media