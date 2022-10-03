Search

03 Oct 2022

Teachers’ leaders warn cost-of-living crisis is ‘harming’ education

Teachers’ leaders warn cost-of-living crisis is ‘harming’ education

Reporter:

Staff Reporter

03 Oct 2022 11:55 AM

The cost-of-living crisis is “harming” children’s education, teachers leaders have claimed, as they said one school had had to resort to buying underwear for a cash-strapped pupil.

The NASUWT union voiced concerns as a survey it carried out of teachers in Scotland revealed almost two-thirds (65%) had seen more pupils coming to school hungry.

Just over two-thirds (67%) said they or a colleague had given students food or clothing, according to the survey of 360 teachers.

One teacher told the union the “school bought underwear for a student” while another reported: “I am always providing stationery, snacks, books, water to my pupils.”

NASUWT general secretary Dr Patrick Roach said it should “not be left to schools and teachers to pick up the pieces of the cost-of-living crisis”.

The union is calling on the Scottish Government to commit to the introduction of free school meals for all pupils.

The NASUWT survey found almost a quarter (23%) of teachers had either lent or given money to pupils, or had seen a fellow teacher do this.

Meanwhile 27% reported having helped a student’s family get assistance from a food bank, or had seen a colleague do this.

Over half (55%) of teachers reported seeing more pupils unable to afford school uniform, while 57% said they saw more youngsters coming to classes in clothes that were unwashed or damaged.

Almost three-fifths (58%) of teachers said they saw more pupils coming to class without the appropriate equipment for lessons, while almost three-quarters (74%) reported that more students were lacking energy or concentration.

Mike Corbett, NASUWT national official for Scotland, said: “There can be little doubt that the cost-of-living crisis is harming pupils’ education, learning and development.

“It is outrageous that we should be seeing more and more families who are struggling or unable to feed, clothe or keep a roof over their children’s heads.

“The financial worry and anxiety that many parents are already experiencing is also being felt by children and is likely to have a negative impact on their education.”

Mr Corbett said it was “vital that schools and wider children’s services are funded to provide more by way of support, advice and counselling for children, parents and carers who are struggling”.

He added: “An immediate step forward which would assist struggling families would be for the Scottish Government to commit to the introduction of universal free school meals for all pupils.”

Dr Roach said: “At a time when many teachers are already struggling financially, they are routinely digging deep into their own pockets to provide urgent help to their pupils.

“However, it should not be left to schools and teachers to pick up the pieces of the cost-of-living crisis or to provide from their own budgets financial help and assistance to families in desperate need.

“The responsibility should rest with ministers, not with schools, to tackle poverty and ensure families are able to send children to school ready and equipped to learn.”

To continue reading this article,
please subscribe and support local journalism!

Subscribing will allow you access to all of our premium content and archived articles.

Subscribe

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Live
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media