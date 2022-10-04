Search

04 Oct 2022

Police confirm further sighting of man missing from Skye for over two weeks

Police confirm further sighting of man missing from Skye for over two weeks

Reporter:

Staff Reporter

04 Oct 2022 12:35 PM

Police have reported a further sighting of a man who has been missing from Skye for almost two weeks.

Harry Macdonald, 59, was reported missing on Wednesday September 21, after going for a walk.

Following a previous appeal, a sighting of Mr Macdonald was reported in the Peinmore area near Portree on the island at around 4.30pm on Monday September 19.

Mr Macdonald was last seen on Sunday September 18 after leaving his dog with a family member, which is said to be out of character for him.

Police Scotland are re-appealing for information to help trace him.

He is described as white, 6ft 2in, with white/grey receding hair and dark bushy eyebrows.

When last seen he was wearing a navy blue hooded top, blue jeans, black walking boots and a red sports watch.

Chief Inspector Alasdair MacLeod said: “As time passes we are growing increasingly concerned for the welfare of Harry. We are carrying out extensive searches and reviewing CCTV in an effort to find him. We have had a sighting of him in the Peinmore area on Monday September 19 2022.

“I would ask residents in the Portree area to check their sheds and outbuildings for any signs that he may have taken shelter there.

“I would also ask motorists to check their dash-cam footage if you were travelling between Portree and the junction into Peinmore between 4.45pm on Sunday September 18 and 4.55pm on Monday September 19. You may have captured something that could assist our investigation.”

To continue reading this article,
please subscribe and support local journalism!

Subscribing will allow you access to all of our premium content and archived articles.

Subscribe

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Live
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media