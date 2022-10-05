Search

05 Oct 2022

Committee urges Swinney to publish budget on December 15

05 Oct 2022 4:50 PM

Holyrood’s Finance and Public Administration Committee has urged the Deputy First Minister to publish the draft budget on December 15.

John Swinney, who is in charge of Scotland’s finances while Finance Secretary Kate Forbes is on maternity leave, told the committee on Tuesday that the Scottish Government would need to alert the Scottish Fiscal Commission (SFC) on Thursday of its plans to hold the budget in the second week of December.

The SFC requires 10 weeks of notice of a draft budget – which is usually published in December before being passed by Holyrood early in the new year.

Mr Swinney said he is “not certain” of the amount of information that would be available to the Scottish Government from the UK Government on funding due to significant financial upheaval.

An Office for Budget Responsibility estimate is due to be released on November 23, which would provide more information on funding to the Scottish Government.

There is also due to be a statement from the UK Government on spending in the coming weeks, which could impact devolved areas and the 2023-24 budget.

In a letter on Wednesday, committee deputy convener Daniel Johnson said: “The committee understands the importance of ensuring proper time for both the SFC to complete its analysis for its Economic and Fiscal Forecasts and for the Scottish Government to be able to take informed decisions on budget proposals.

“We also consider that it is vital that we seek to protect time to achieve effective and meaningful parliamentary scrutiny of the final Scottish budget 2023-24 document once published.

“I am confident a balance can be struck to deliver the requirements of Government, Parliament and the SFC.

“Given this, the committee considers that the Scottish budget 2023-24 document should be published on December 15 2022, with the committee then reporting its views as soon as possible after January 24.

“The committee is aware that the deadline for notifying the SFC of this publication date is Thursday October 6 and I am therefore writing to you now to enable that notification to take place this week.”

