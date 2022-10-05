Search

06 Oct 2022

Nursing union ballots members on strikes for the first time in history

Nursing union ballots members on strikes for the first time in history

Reporter:

Staff Reporter

06 Oct 2022 1:25 AM

Nursing leaders have said they had “no option” but to ask members to go out on strike for the first time in their union’s 100-year history.

The Royal College of Nursing Scotland is balloting its members on industrial action, with chair Julie Lamberth urging staff to support a strike.

It is the first time in the union’s 106-year history that members in Scotland have been asked to consider such action.

Ms Lamberth warned that without action, the situation facing nurses can only get worse.

Speaking ahead of the ballot opening on Thursday, she said: “That we have got to this point is simply shocking, but we have been left with no option.

“For years we have been overlooked and undervalued. Expected to carry on regardless.

“Patient care is suffering, staffing levels are unsafe and members are facing a daily battle of how to feed their family, heat their homes and travel to their work.

“None of this is new, and as we head into another winter we know it’s only going to get worse.

“This is our opportunity to take a stand, for our patients and our profession, to show the Scottish Government that they must act now, and is why I am urging members to vote in favour of strike action.”

The trade union Unison is already balloting more than 50,000 health workers on strike action, while the Royal College of Midwives in Scotland opened its ballot last month.

Health Secretary Humza Yousaf has promised NHS staff he will make a “significantly improved” offer after the record 5% pay rise put forward by the Scottish Government was rejected.

Speaking on Wednesday, he said: “I will be doing everything in my power to prevent industrial action from taking place, which includes in our next meeting with trade unions coming forward with a significantly improved pay offer for them.”

Colin Poolman, director of RCN Scotland, insisted nursing staff must be paid “fairly” for the “critical work” they do.

He said: “Nursing staff will always put patient safety first and our members will not take the decision to vote for strike action lightly.

“They have been forced into this position by the failure of the Scottish Government to address the nursing workforce crisis and to ensure nursing staff are paid fairly for the safety critical work that they do.

“Ministers must come back with a significantly improved offer that responds to our members’ concerns.”

To continue reading this article,
please subscribe and support local journalism!

Subscribing will allow you access to all of our premium content and archived articles.

Subscribe

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Live
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media