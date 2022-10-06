Search

06 Oct 2022

Childcare scheme for primary children expanded with £1m Government funding

06 Oct 2022

Ministers have pledged £1 million to expand a scheme that provides funded childcare for primary age children.

Low-income families in four target areas – Dundee, Glasgow, Clackmannanshire and Inverclyde – will receive help with the cost of care outside of school hours, with some families having to pay nothing at all as a result of the initiative.

It comes ahead of the scheme being rolled out to other parts of Scotland from April 2021.

Children’s minister Clare Haughey said pilots in the four areas will help the Scottish Government “understand what is needed to support families in different communities”.

She was speaking after meeting families in the Linlathen area of Dundee who are already benefiting from the project.

The Scottish Government also confirmed it is to continue the Nursery Rates Relief Scheme, providing 100% relief on non-domestic rates to eligible day nurseries beyond the current end date of June 30, 2023.

Ms Haughey emphasised the importance of childcare, saying: “Delivering our vision of a high-quality, affordable and accessible system of childcare is crucial to our national mission to tackle child poverty.

“It can help parents and carers to access work, training or study, while children benefit from additional opportunities to socialise and take part in a range of activities.

“There is no one-size-fits-all approach to delivering school age childcare. What we learn from the four areas that will see services expanded will help us understand what is needed to support families in different communities.”

Dundee City Council family support worker Doug Millar said the project Ms Haughey visited will “go a long way to help remove barriers to childcare for people in this area”.

He added: “Parents will be able to access employment opportunities while their children are enjoying activities delivered in a safe and nurturing environment.”

