Search

06 Oct 2022

Murder investigation launched after man found dead in Glasgow

Murder investigation launched after man found dead in Glasgow

Reporter:

Staff Reporter

06 Oct 2022 10:25 PM

A murder investigation has been launched following the death of a man in Glasgow.

Officers were called to a report of Kevin John Kennedy, also known as Kevin Jamieson, being found with serious injuries in Cornwall Street South at about 11.30pm on Wednesday.

The 36-year-old was then taken to Queen Elizabeth University Hospital where he was pronounced dead.

Police said inquiries into Mr Kennedy’s death are ongoing, but they are treating it as murder.

Detective Chief Inspector Peter Sharp said: “We are working to establish the full circumstances of what happened and our thoughts are with the family of Mr Kennedy at this difficult time for them.

“If anyone saw anything or heard anything before or after the incident that might help with our investigation, I would urge them to come forward.

“We believe this to be an isolated incident and there is no threat to the wider community.”

Anyone with information is asked to contact Police Scotland on 101 quoting incident number 3837 of Wednesday October 5 2022.

Information can also be provided anonymously through Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.

To continue reading this article,
please subscribe and support local journalism!

Subscribing will allow you access to all of our premium content and archived articles.

Subscribe

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Live
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media