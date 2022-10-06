Murder investigation launched after man found dead in Glasgow

A murder investigation has been launched following the death of a man in Glasgow.

Officers were called to a report of Kevin John Kennedy, also known as Kevin Jamieson, being found with serious injuries in Cornwall Street South at about 11.30pm on Wednesday.

The 36-year-old was then taken to Queen Elizabeth University Hospital where he was pronounced dead.

Police said inquiries into Mr Kennedy’s death are ongoing, but they are treating it as murder.

Detective Chief Inspector Peter Sharp said: “We are working to establish the full circumstances of what happened and our thoughts are with the family of Mr Kennedy at this difficult time for them.

“If anyone saw anything or heard anything before or after the incident that might help with our investigation, I would urge them to come forward.

“We believe this to be an isolated incident and there is no threat to the wider community.”

Anyone with information is asked to contact Police Scotland on 101 quoting incident number 3837 of Wednesday October 5 2022.

Information can also be provided anonymously through Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.