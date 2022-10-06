Search

06 Oct 2022

Man, 91, dies and 18-month-old baby in hospital following crash

Man, 91, dies and 18-month-old baby in hospital following crash

Reporter:

Staff Reporter

06 Oct 2022 10:25 PM

An elderly man has died in a crash which saw three others, including an 18-month old baby, taken to hospital.

Emergency services responded to a collision involving a silver BMW and a black Nissan Qashqai on the A90, north of Balmedie, Aberdeen, at about 9.35am on Thursday.

The 91-year-old male driver of the BMW was pronounced dead at the scene.

The three people travelling in the Nissan, a 41-year-old man, a woman, 26, and an 18-month-old boy, were taken by ambulance to Aberdeen Royal Infirmary for treatment.

We would appeal to anyone who witnessed the crash, who has not already come forward, to contact police

There are currently no details on their injuries at this time, officers said.

The road was closed temporarily but has now reopened.

Police said a report has been submitted to the Procurator Fiscal, and inquiries into the crash are ongoing.

Constable Craig Laing, North East Road Policing, Inverurie, said: “We would appeal to anyone who witnessed the crash, who has not already come forward, to contact police.

“We are keen to obtain any dash-cam footage from motorists in the area at the time.”

Information can be passed to officers via 101. Please quote reference number 0730 of Thursday October 6 2022, when calling.

