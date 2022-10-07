Search

07 Oct 2022

Reward of £20,000 offered as police renew appeal over 2002 murder

Reward of £20,000 offered as police renew appeal over 2002 murder

Reporter:

Staff Reporter

07 Oct 2022 12:25 PM

A £20,000 reward is being offered as police issue a renewed appeal for information about the murder of a 22-year-old man two decades ago.

Darren Birt was found lying in the road on Calvay Place, Glasgow, with serious injuries to his body at around 1.30am on Wednesday August 28, 2002.

He had earlier been at a gathering in nearby Burnmouth Road in the Barlanark area of the city where an altercation took place and spilled out on to the street.

He was taken by ambulance to Glasgow Royal Infirmary but died a short time later.

Detective Chief Inspector Lynsey Watters, senior investigating officer, appeared on BBC One’s Crimewatch on Friday as part of Police Scotland’s renewed appeal.

The charity Crimestoppers is offering a £20,000 reward to anyone who provides information leading to the arrest and conviction of whoever was responsible.

The detective said: “Darren was only 22 years old when he was murdered.

“His death undoubtedly had an absolutely devastating impact on his family and it is important we do everything we can to bring those responsible to justice.

“At the time of Darren’s murder, the public did assist and come forward with information, but I do believe that there are people still out there with information who, for whatever reason, have not spoken to the police.

“With today’s national television appeal, it is hoped that we may reach these people or jog someone’s memory for a detail that might have seemed insignificant at the time.

“If anyone out there has information that could assist us in getting justice for Darren, I would urge them to pick up the phone – call police via 101, call the programme, or Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 if you wish to remain anonymous.”

Police have also set up a website that gives members of the public access to a form to send information directly to the Major Investigation Team.

It can be accessed at: https://mipp.police.uk/operation/SCOT19W06-PO1

To continue reading this article,
please subscribe and support local journalism!

Subscribing will allow you access to all of our premium content and archived articles.

Subscribe

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Live
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media