07 Oct 2022

Two killed in A9 crash

Reporter:

Staff Reporter

07 Oct 2022 12:25 PM

A man and woman have died in a crash involving a car and lorry on the A9.

The collision happened between Bankfoot and Birnam in Perthshire at around 5.45pm on Thursday.

Police said the male driver and female passenger of the Mercedes were pronounced dead at the scene.

The 37-year-old driver of the HGV was taken to Ninewells Hospital in Dundee and later released. 

Police are appealing for information about the crash, which involved a Mercedes C200 car and a Man HGV.

Sergeant David Farr from the Road Policing Unit at Perth said: “Our thoughts are with the family and friends of the man and woman who died following this crash.

“The investigation into the crash is ongoing and we would appeal to anyone who witnessed the crash take place who has not yet spoken to police to contact us.

“We are also keen to obtain any dashcam from motorists driving on the road around the time of the crash.

“Anyone with information should contact road policing officers through 101, with reference 2569 of October 6.”

The road was closed following the crash and reopened at 7.20am on Friday.

