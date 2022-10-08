Search

08 Oct 2022

Man remembered for scoring one of the fastest goals in football dies in crash

Man remembered for scoring one of the fastest goals in football dies in crash

Reporter:

Staff Reporter

08 Oct 2022 9:31 PM

A man said to have scored one of fastest goals recorded in football has died in a crash in Glasgow.

Gavin Stokes died after he appeared to lose control of his Mercedes GLC, which left the road at Thornwood roundabout near city’s Dumbarton Road at about 1.10am on Saturday, police said.

Officers attended, but the 30-year-old was pronounced dead at the scene.

The former electrician’s family have since paid tribute to Mr Stokes.

They said he is remembered for scoring one of the world’s fastest ever recorded goals in just over two seconds for Maryhill Juniors against Clydebank back in April 2017.

Media reports at the time, including Sky Sports, said his goal was unofficially clocked at 2.1 seconds, making it one of the quickest goals in British football history.

Mr Stokes’ relatives said he played with various football clubs, including Dundee United, Kilbirnie, Maryhill Juniors, Irvine Meadow, Alloa Athletic, Dundee United and the Scotland International Team.

Describing him as a beloved son, amazing dad, brother, uncle and friend, the family added: “He was the life and soul of the party.

“One of the most important things in Gavin’s life was being with his son Freddie.

“Gavin and his partner, Lauren, brought him up to be the best boy ever.

“Freddie was Gavin’s whole world and spending time with him was his favourite thing to do.

“Gavin also loved his mum Alice, dad Edward, sister Shannon, brother Garry, and niece Isla very dearly, and he will be greatly missed.”

Police Scotland confirmed the name of the 30-year-old victim.

