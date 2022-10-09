Fresh appeal for help to find Edinburgh woman reported missing 10 days ago

A renewed appeal to find a woman reported missing from Edinburgh last month has been issued by police.

Averil Shepley, 47, was last seen in the Marchmont area of the city at about 10.30pm on Friday September 30 before she disappeared.

Officers believe she walked to Minto Street, hailed a taxi and travelled to Queensferry Road, near to the junction of Queensferry Terrace, at about 11pm.

She has been described as white, about 5ft 7in, slim with short dark hair.

Ms Shepley was last seen wearing a black woolly hat with toggles on each side and black trousers.

Officers said she may also be wearing a bright pink Goretex jacket and have a black and red rucksack.

Chief Inspector Murray Tait said: “We are growing increasingly concerned for Averil’s welfare and need anyone who has seen her to please contact us.

“I’m asking people in the Silverknowes, Davidson’s Mains and Queensferry Road areas to please check their dashcams or any private CCTV cameras for any relevant footage that could help us to trace her.

“I would also say to Averil directly, if she sees this appeal, please get in touch with officers or your family to let us know you are safe and well.”

Anyone with information which could assist is asked to contact Police Scotland on 101, quoting reference 0090 of October 1 2022.